Razer Viper 8KHz gaming mouse with 8000 Hz polling rate

Razer has this week launched a new 8 KHz gaming mouse in the full monthly aptly named Viper 8KHz, which is the companies first peripheral to be equipped with Razer HyperPolling Technology. The new gaming mouse combines three innovative technologies : 2nd-gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches, Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor and Razer HyperPolling Technology into one device to create “the world’s fastest competitive gaming mouse” says Razer.

Razer has designed the new Viper 8KHz gaming mouse to provide you with “unparalleled speed, precision, and responsiveness”. The polling rate of the gaming mouse is the frequency at which a device reports data to the PC, with an industry standard of up to 1000Hz (1000 times a second). Razer HyperPolling Technology utilizes a high-speed USB microcontroller to surpass this standard with a true polling rate of 8000Hz. This allows the Viper 8KHz to send up to eight times more data each second, effectively reducing input delay from 1ms to just 1/8th of a millisecond.

“Latency is a very important part of gameplay that significantly affects the overall gaming experience – and yet, it is overlooked by many companies that focused for too long on increasing DPI. Unlike DPI, lower latency benefits everyone from casual to professional players by shaving off important milliseconds from the overall reaction time,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “During our testing and development process with a large pool of competitive players and mouse enthusiasts, many reported significantly smoother and more responsive input when using the HyperPolling Technology featured in the new Viper 8KHz esports gaming mouse.”

Razer HyperPolling Technology can send more up-to-date data to better match a monitor’s faster refresh rate. As a result, the delay between the latest report and the monitor’s frame rendering is much less when compared to that of a 1000Hz polling rate, resulting in smoother and more up-to-date cursor positions. Higher polling rates can reduce the input delay, minimizing micro-stutters and sudden jumps in the cursor position, resulting in smooth, accurate cursor movement on the screen. Razer HyperPolling Technology not only provides the fastest click latency, but also keeps the click-to-click variance to an absolute minimum – making it superior to other leading gaming technologies.

Source : Razer

