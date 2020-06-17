Razer THX spatial audio app now available to all

Razer has announced the launch of its Razer THX spatial audio app to all. Try out THX’s technology for yourself through your current headphones by playing the video below. THX Spatial Audio technology is an advanced positional audio solution that delivers a heightened, immersive experience as you game and designed for pinpoint positional accuracy. The Razer THX spatial audio app is now available to buy for $20 and supports Windows 10.

“What separates good sound from phenomenal audio is the ability to transport you right into the action. Whether it’s knowing the precise location of enemy gunfire or embracing the moment as you stand in the center of an arena, the THX Spatial Audio App delivers advanced 7.1 surround sound with pinpoint positional accuracy to make your game come alive.”

SUPERIOR POSITIONAL ACCURACY

THX Spatial Audio lets you locate sneaking enemies, hear approaching footsteps and detect nearby threats before anyone else does.

SURROUND SOUND CALIBRATION

THX Spatial Audio allows you to adjust the distance, volume and position of speakers for a personalized positional audio experience.

WORKS WITH MORE GAMES

THX Spatial Audio immerses you in surround sound even from stereo sources, ensuring immersive audio with a wider selection of games.

EQ CUSTOMIZATION

Personalize your EQ settings for just the right balance of Highs, Mids and Lows, or up the ante by applying Bass Boost levels, Sound Normalization and Vocal Clarity.

STAY FOCUSED LONGER

THX Spatial Audio delivers such a natural listening experience, it can help to reduce ear and brain fatigue because you’re able to figure out where every sound is coming from instinctively.

COMPATIBLITY WITH BLUETOOTH AND USB

Works with a wide range of headsets, including 3.5mm, Bluetooth and USB.

