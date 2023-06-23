New Razer Skins vinyl customizations now available

Razer has launched a new addition to its products in the form of Razer Skins. Taking the form of precision-cut skins, which come in a multitude of designs, allowing you to personalise and customise your computer hardware. They have been designed to fit like a glove says Razer, enabling users to accessorize and individualize their devices effortlessly.

Laptops including Blades and MacBooks from $24.99 USD

Consoles including Steam Deck and Xbox from $34.99 USD

Mobile including Kishi and Edge from $19.99 USD

The Razer Skins are composed of superior 3M vinyl materials that protect devices from scuffs and scratches. They have the capacity to endure high temperatures, further testifying to their durability. Each skin undergoes rigorous testing to ensure a seamless fit and finish, which in turn guarantees complete device functionality. The skins are designed and manufactured in the USA by Razer and feature a toolless design. This means they can be applied without the need for a heat gun or blow dryer and removed just as easily, without leaving any residue or causing any damage to the device surface.

Razer Skins vinyl

The Razer Skins are currently compatible with a broad spectrum of Razer-made devices, such as the Blade gaming laptops, Razer Edge, and the Razer Kishi line. The compatibility of these skins is not limited to Razer devices, however. They can also be applied to popular devices like the Valve Steam Deck, Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S consoles, and certain Apple MacBooks. Razer plans to expand this list further in the future, with Nintendo Switch owners soon being able to customize their consoles with Razer Skins.

As of June 22, 2023, the Razer Skins are available for purchase in the US and Canada on the official Razer website, Razer Stores, and select retailers. The company also plans to introduce these skins to select countries within Asia Pacific and Europe later in the year.

Source : Razer



