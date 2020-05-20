Razer Opus wireless noise cancelling headphones launched for $199

Razer have launched some new wireless over the ear noise cancelling headphones, the Razer Opus and they will retail for $199.99 in the US and €209.99 in Europe.

The new Razer Opus headphones comes with THZ Certified audio and advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and they will give you up to 25 hours of usage on single charge.

“Through close collaboration with the Opus design team, we were able to provide input throughout the development process,” said Peter Vasay, Head of THX Certification. “The result is a high-performance wireless headphone that delivers a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals, and deep impactful bass optimized for music, games, and movies.”

To achieve the stringent requirements for THX certification, fine details such as a frequency range and response must be capable of delivering clear, detailed vocals and deep impactful bass with zero distortion at high volumes. The result is a pair of headphones that delivers crystal clear audio with a broad, perfectly balanced soundscape.

Here are some of the features:

THX Certified – For clear vocals & dialog, no distortion, and great noise isolation

Advanced ANC – Hybrid active noise cancellation with 4 dedicated ANC mics

Crafted for Comfort – Plush leatherette foam ear cushions and headband

Opus Mobile App – THX-tuned EQ presets, automatic settings, and battery status

Quick Attention Mode – For situational awareness whenever you need it

Auto Pause / Auto Play – For seamless media playback

On-the-Go Design – Up to 25 hours with ANC on, 3.5mm jack, and carrying case

Drivers: 2 x 40mm dynamic drivers

Weight: 265g

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Microphone: 4 for hybrid ANC, 2 for voice chat

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 & 3.5mm

Codecs: AAC & APTX, 4.2, A2DP, AVRCP, HFP

You can find out more information about the new Razer Opus headphone over at Razer at the link below, they are now available to buy in North America, Europe, China, and Asia Pacific.

Source Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals