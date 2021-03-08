Razer Anzu smart glasses launch for $200



Gaming peripheral and hardware manufacturer Razer has unveiled and launched their new Anzu smart glasses this month making them available to purchase priced at $200, with Anzu replacement sunglass lenses also available priced at $29.99 or €34.99 depending on your location. The smart glasses have been specifically designed to offers users 35% blue light filtering and 99% UVA/UVB protective polarized sunglasses, complete with open-ear audio and touch controls and a 5hr battery life.

The Open-ear wireless sound and the use of Razer’s low-latency Bluetooth technology of the Razer Anzu smart glasses, combined to provide you with greater immersion and convenience and weigh less than 48 g. The Razer Anzu smart glasses are now available with either rectangular or round frame designs, each in two sizes with flexible frame hinges.

“The Razer Anzu modernizes the wearable category in terms of convenience and blue light or UV protection,” said John Moore, Head of Sales and Marketing at Razer. “With Anzu, Razer is entering the market at a time when there is a surge of people working from home – where eye protection, hands-free communication and smart features are now in high demand.”

“Consumers spend countless hours using mobile devices, laptops and computer displays for both business and pleasure, which exposes their eyes to blue light. Razer Anzu is an all-in-one solution to filter out the damaging light of digital devices and the sun, adding a much-needed element of protection to stylish smart eyewear. The best-in-class package is complete with pre-installed 35% blue light filtering lenses to protect from screen glare, reducing digital eyestrain so eyes feel fresh and focused while enjoying entertainment or working. For outdoor activities, replacement polarized lenses are included in the retail bundle to shield eyes from 99% of UVA/UVB rays.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals