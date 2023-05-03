Ratchet screwdriver multitool with built-in bit storage $59

Being able to carry 12 different screwdriver bits with you in a handy all-in-one multitool offers not only both convenience but also portability and versatility. The new Glede ratchet screwdriver launched via Kickstarter this month has entered its final hours after which limited edition early bird pricing will end. Thanks to over 220 backers project has raised nearly 6 times its required pledge goal.

Limited early bird offers are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $59 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“A screwdriver doesn’t have to be a boring thing. As the most used tool in everyday life, it should emphasize not only usability but also the robustness of design and structure. It can escort you in many scenarios: your desktop tools, office/home stationary gadgets for multitasking, DIY mechanic, etc. You don’t have to search your tool drawer for the right size and type of screwdriver, it’s very convenient, and you can store all 12 bits in the handle.”

Ratchet screwdriver

“The ratchet can easily be adjusted between three settings using the black ratchet on the handle. Left Ratchet, Fixed Ratchet and Right Ratchet. Say goodbye to the inefficient rotation of traditional screwdrivers, there is no need to repeatedly adjust the rotation angle of the hand, and people who work for a long time do not need to worry about wrist soreness.”

If the Glede campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Glede ratchet screwdriver project watch the promotional video below.

“60 internal gears, each gear is 6°, the precise gear angle makes the rotation angle of the screwdriver more accurate. The screwdriver bit set features a sturdy magnetic design for increased tightening efficiency. Solid magnetic design holds securely, making your work more efficient and flawless. The screwdriver is anodized, and the integrated aluminum alloy shell process can prevent the handle of the screwdriver from rusting to a large extent, and provide a delicate feel, whether it is a precision electronic product or a screw for a large item, it can be perfect. control.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the ratchet screwdriver, jump over to the official Glede crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





