Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a way to use their Raspberry Pi mini PC with an old school retro TV, may be interested in the Raspberry Pi Zero RF Modulator HAT. Using old now-defunct TVs and recommissioning them for new retro styled projects is a great way to add uniqueness to your project and allows you to create a wide variety of different applications, using the old TVs as displays for information and data.

“An RF modulator (or radio frequency modulator) is an electronic device whose input is a baseband signal which is used to modulate a radio frequency source.RF modulators are used to convert signals from devices such as media players, VCRs and game consoles to a format that can be handled by a device designed to receive a modulated RF input, such as a radio or television receiver.”

Engineer, Photographer, and Tinkerer Adam Zeloof has published a few photos of such a Pi HAT via Twitter this week. “Presenting the least useful Pi Hat ever- the Raspberry Pi Zero RF Modulator. The answer to the question nobody was asking: “How can I display my raspberry Pi Zero on an antique TV?”

