A unique Raspberry Pi weather station has been created by repurposed sing and old 1987 “SoundDesign” brand mini CRT TV. As you can see from the image above the weather station has been integrated into the CRT TV and surrounded by vegetation for an overgrown look.

The Raspberry Pi weather station was created using a model three mini PC with a 3.5 inch LCD attached displaying date, time, temperature, humidity, wind direction and speed as well as a forecast for the next three days. For more information jump over to the Imgur post via Reddit.

If you’re interested in learning more about which Raspberry Pi operating system you should use for your next project jump over to our previous article which lists the most stable releases currently available in 2020. The Raspberry Pi Foundation also earlier this week announced the availability of the Raspberry Pi Imager application which makes it easy to install Raspbian and other operating systems onto SD cards.

Source :Reddit : Adafruit

