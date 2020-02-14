Raspberry Pi 1.3? Color TFT Bonnet arrives at Adafruit for $17.50

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested to know that Adafruit has announced the arrival of a Raspberry Pi 1.3″ Color TFT Bonnet equipped with a 240×240 TFT display and joystick together with programmable buttons. The IPS TFT display is controlled over SPI and supports any Raspberry Pi computer, including the original Pi 1, B+, Pi 2, Pi 3, Pi 4, and Pi Zero. Adafruit explains more about the Raspberry Pi TFTs features and specifications.

“This display is super small, only about 1.3″ diagonal, but since it is an IPS display, it’s very readable with high contrast and visibility. With the TFT display in the center, we had some space on either side so we added a 5-way joystick and two pushbuttons. Great for when you want to have a control interface for your project. On the bottom we have a Qwiic/STEMMA QT connector for I2C sensors and device so you can plug and play any of our STEMMA QT devices.”

“Using the display is very easy, we have a kernel driver and Python library for the ST7789 chipset. You can set it up as a console output so you can have text and user interface through the Raspberry Pi OS or you draw images, text, whatever you like, using the Python imaging library. We also have Python code you can use to read the joystick and buttons. Our tests showed ~15 FPS update rates so you can do animations or simple video.”

Source : Adafruit

