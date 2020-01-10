Mini PiTFT 1.3? TFT Raspberry Pi screen

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a small TFT screen for their mini PC may be interested in a new arrival at the Adafruit online store in the form of the Mini PiTFT 1.3″ colour Raspberry Pi screen which offers a resolution of 240 x 240. The TFT uses only the SPI port so its very fast, and we leave plenty of pins remaining available for buttons, LEDs, sensors, etc.

“This display is super small, only about 1.3″ diagonal, but since it is an IPS display, it’s very readable with high contrast and visibility. We had a little space on the top-left so we give you two tactile buttons on GPIO pins so you can create a simple user interface. On the bottom we have a Qwiic/STEMMA QT connector for I2C sensors and device so you can plug and play any of our STEMMA QT devices.”

Specifications of the small Raspberry Pi screen :

– Product Dimensions: 38.4mm x 31.5mm x 7.2mm / 1.5″ x 1.2″ x 0.3″

– 240×240 pixel IPS display

– Color TFT Add-on for Raspberry Pi

– 1.3″ diagonal dimension

Source: Adafruit

