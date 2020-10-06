Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Awesome Raspberry Pi Polaroid camera

By

Raspberry Pi Polaroid camera

Sams Zeloof has created a fantastic Raspberry Pi Polaroid camera, powered by the Raspberry Pi mini PC. The unique Polaroid camera uses a thermal printer to instantly provide a printed copy of your photo in black-and-white, with a full colour high resolution image saved safely on a connected SD card accessible over Wi-Fi. For more information on the project jump over to Sam’s Twitter feed.

Raspberry Pi Polaroid camera

“Taking pictures on the Raspberry Pi just got old school with maker Sam Zeloof’s Polaroid Pi project! Using a receipt printer and Raspberry Pi housed inside an old Pronto Polaroid Land camera, he’s able to print images on demand.”

Raspberry Pi Polaroid camera

“The project uses a Raspberry Pi with an Adafruit thermal printer. The printer can be used to print anything using a roll of thermal receipt paper. Zeloof rigged the printer to produce black and white images instead of the usual text.”

Source : Toms Hardware : Adafruit

Filed Under: DIY Projects, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals