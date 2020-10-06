Awesome Raspberry Pi Polaroid camera

Sams Zeloof has created a fantastic Raspberry Pi Polaroid camera, powered by the Raspberry Pi mini PC. The unique Polaroid camera uses a thermal printer to instantly provide a printed copy of your photo in black-and-white, with a full colour high resolution image saved safely on a connected SD card accessible over Wi-Fi. For more information on the project jump over to Sam’s Twitter feed.

“Taking pictures on the Raspberry Pi just got old school with maker Sam Zeloof’s Polaroid Pi project! Using a receipt printer and Raspberry Pi housed inside an old Pronto Polaroid Land camera, he’s able to print images on demand.”

“The project uses a Raspberry Pi with an Adafruit thermal printer. The printer can be used to print anything using a roll of thermal receipt paper. Zeloof rigged the printer to produce black and white images instead of the usual text.”

Receipt printer Polaroid camera – @Raspberry_Pi cam + @adafruit thermal printer + a few days of cramming electronics into a small box = almost exactly what I hoped for, terrible B&W instant prints and full res color images stored on SD card or accessible over WiFi! pic.twitter.com/adGsD7Aabz — Sam Zeloof (@szeloof) July 1, 2020

Source : Toms Hardware : Adafruit

