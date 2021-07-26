Raspberry Pi Pico 2G expansion board supports GSM, GPRS and GNSS

SB Components of returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their new Raspberry Pi Pico 2G expansion board offering a wealth of connectivity options for the small microcontroller including Quad-Band GSM, GPRS and GNSS, a CH340 USB to UART Converter, SIM868 and Bluetooth Connectivity 3.0. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 70 backers with still 27 days remaining. Enabling Raspberry Pi enthusiasts to easily install effective communication using 2G communications.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $47 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Pi Pico 2G campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Pi Pico 2G 2G expansion board project view the promotional video below.

“The SIM868 is a comprehensive Quad-Band GSM/GPRS/GNSS module with an integrated CH340 USB to UART converter, Bluetooth 3.0, 5V Operating Voltage, SMA and IPEX Antenna with the provision of UFL Connector that covers the 850/900/1800/1900MHz frequency band, and an onboard 1.14″ LCD, with auto multi-level repeating that runs on the Raspberry Pi Pico 2G Expansion. Connect your devices like speakers, mics, headphones etc. with onboard 3.5mm I/O jack with an onboard power switch.”

” You may use the UART, USB2.0, GPIO, and other interfaces on the Raspberry Pi Pico 2G Expansion to connect it to any other module. The Raspberry Pi Pico 2G expansion is the best choice for creators when developing communication projects because of its ease of installation, flexibility, and high-quality user interface. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 2G expansion board, jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Pico 2G crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

