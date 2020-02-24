Raspberry Pi passive cooling case concept

Tadej Logar has rendered a very stylish Raspberry Pi case, with integrated passive cooling thanks to a huge heatsink which forms the upper half of the Raspberry Pi case. “My concept of a Raspberry PI 3 casing. Simple assembly, made out of two solid parts. The top is made out of copper, and it works as a heatsink. Modeled in Inventor, Rendered in 3DSmax + Corona”

Unfortunately due to the Raspberry Pi case being just a concept that is not available to purchase and no details have been romanced as to whether the case will go into production. But the minimalist two-piece construction of the case has plenty of benefits and will hopefully find a manufacturer capable of producing the unique heatsink to provide the Raspberry Pi 4 with much-needed cooling assistance.

Source : Fanless Tech : Tadej Logar

