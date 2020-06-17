CrowPi2 Raspberry Pi laptop kit hits Kickstarter from $140

Elecrow the developing team responsible for creating the CrowPi Raspberry Pi laptop have returned to Kickstarter this week with their second-generation device aptly named the CrowPi2. Compatible with the latest Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC the laptop kit features independently developed software to help the learning process and features a removable wireless keyboard and an 11.6 inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.Early bird pledges are now available from $140 or roughly £111 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020.

The Raspberry Pi laptop comes complete with its own development board offering a wide variety of different applications, sensors and ports to make learning, coding and building even easier.

“When we developed our first project CrowPi, two years ago, we quickly saw how much interest there was in open-source computing. The feedback that we generated through that was deeply informative, and the response could not have been any more encouraging. After all our success in building CrowPi, we immediately got to work on the next generation of our innovative electronic device – CrowPi2.”

“Like CrowPi, CrowPi2 combines Raspberry Pi and a range of other affordable, educational computer components. Throughout the development of CrowPi2, our goal has remained the same: to create something that people can use to learn, to explore, and to have fun. We want CrowPi2 to be a device that people can rely on in any and all environments – something that is just as powerful and useful for using as a portable laptop, also for learning about STEAM education. Featuring 22 kinds of common sensors& modules, and independently developed software, CrowPi2 is exactly what you need to discover all the joys of Raspberry Pi. From CrowPi2, you can learn Python, Scratch, AI, Minecraft through programming in an easier way.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals