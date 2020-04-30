New Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera with interchangeable lens launches from $50

The official Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced a new Raspberry Pi product today in the form of the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera. The new Raspberry Pi camera features a 12.3 megapixel Sony IMX477 sensor, 7.9mm diagonal image size, and back-illuminated sensor architecture, with adjustable back focus and support for C- and CS-mount lenses. The High Quality Camera uses the same commands as the standard Raspberry Pi Camera Module, such as raspistill and are already in the latest Raspbian release.

Two lenses are currently available offering both a 16mm 10 megapixelpixel and 6mm 3 megapixel lensto choose from. The 6mm lens is great for CCTV-style applications with its wide field of view, allowing you to see more of the overall target area. The 16mm telephoto lens offers a high-level of zoom, for targeting your camera on specific subjects. The lenses screw directly on to the Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera and feature multiple adjustment options (via thumb screws) for greater flexibility and image refinement.

The High Quality Camera is compatible with almost all Raspberry Pi models, from the original Raspberry Pi 1 Model B onward. Some very early Raspberry Pi Zero boards from the start of 2016 lack a camera connector, and other Zero users will need the same adapter FPC that is used with Camera Module v2. The regular and infrared versions of Camera Module v2 will still be available. The High Quality Camera does not supersede it. Instead, it provides a different tradeoff between price, performance, and size.

You can use C- and CS-mount lenses out of the box (C-mount lenses use the included C-CS adapter). Third-party adapters are available from a wide variety of lens standards to CS-mount, so it is possible to connect any lens that meets the back‑focus requirements.

“The incredible new High Quality Camera module from Raspberry Pi offers a higher resolution (12 megapixels, compared to 8 megapixels), and sensitivity (approximately 50% greater area per pixel for improved low-light performance) than the existing Camera Module v2 .

It features a Sony IMX477 sensor, a 200mm FPC cable for connection to your Raspberry Pi, a milled aluminium lens mount with integrated 1/4” -20 tripod mount and focus adjustment ring, and a C- to CS-mount adapter.”

