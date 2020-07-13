New Raspberry Pi E-Ink Bonnet demonstrated and PyPortal Code on Blinka guide

Adafruit has released a quick demonstration showing its new soon-to-be-released Raspberry Pi E-Ink Bonnet in action displaying data from the OpenWeather on the graphical display.The E-Ink add-on for a Raspberry Pi offers users 250 × 122 monochrome display with two buttons. In the demonstration below the Raspberry Pi is reading the time and weather from Open Weather and displays it once every few minutes.

As soon and fruit makes the new Raspberry Pi E-Ink display available to purchase we will keep you up to speed as always.

Adafruit has also provided a demonstration and guide for running PyPortal Code on Blinka with Displayio.

“Since the PyPortal came out, there have been many examples written which take advantage of the CircuitPython displayio graphics system. We have been working on writing a version of displayio that runs on Blinka, the CircuitPython compatibility layer for Python 3 on single board computers. With Blinka, you can run your favorite CircuitPython displayio applications and games on boards such as the Raspberry Pi or even the FT232H.

To make things even easier, we also wrote a version of the PyPortal library that runs on Blinka to make it even easier to get up and running. The Raspberry Pi is already connected to the internet, so we decided to take advantage of this and removed much of the code that handled managing the connections and replaced it with the Linux equivalents.

The Blinka PyPortal library is a port of the original PyPortal library that is intended to be run in CPython. It leverages the Blinka Displayio library, which is a port of the original CircuitPython displayio library and is built on top of Adafruit Blinka and the Python Imaging Library. The idea behind the PyPortal library is to be able to run many of the examples that are currently available for the PyPortal with minimal changes.”

Source : Adafruit

