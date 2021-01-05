Raspberry Pi Django installation



Django is a high-level Python Web framework that encourages rapid development and clean, pragmatic design and can easily be loaded on to a Raspberry Pi mini PC to offer a wealth of possibilities. Built by experienced developers, it takes care of much of the hassle of Web development, so you can focus on writing your app without needing to reinvent the wheel. It’s free and open source.

For more information about the Django platform jump over to the official website by following the link below, or for the complete tutorial on how to install the Django on your Raspberry Pi mini PC jump over to the Pi My Life Up website.

Source : Pi My Life Up : Django

