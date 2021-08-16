Raspberry Pi Cluster benefits and applications

If you are wondering what the benefits of a Raspberry Pi cluster are and the applications that they can be used for, you will be pleased to know that Jeff Geerling has created a short 10 minute video discussing why he creates Raspberry Pi clusters and the applications he runs on them. A computer cluster can be built with any type of computer and its definition is a is a “set of computers that work together so that they can be viewed as a single system” – “Clusters are usually deployed to improve performance and availability over that of a single computer, while typically being much more cost-effective than single computers of comparable speed or availability“.

So for instance if you have a Raspberry Pi cluster consisting of 16 different mini PCs when one fails it can be easily replaced without the whole application or set up coming crashing down. On some clusters you can even have more than one computer fail at a time without any detrimental effect to the processing power or application that is running on the cluster. Check out the video below to learn more about how you can use the affordable Pi mini PC to create your very own home Raspberry Pi cluster for a wide variety of different applications.

“Everyone seems to be asking, so I figured I’d answer. I’ll explain what I use my small Pi clusters for, and what some other people use them for. But also, why cluster in the first place? Can’t you just buy an EPYC 64-core CPU and an RTX 3080 and have all the processing power you’d ever need?”

Source : Jeff Geerling

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals