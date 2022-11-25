If you are in the market for a small credit card sized computer. You might be interested in a new addition to the ever expanding range available in the form of the Banana Pi BPI-M6. The small single board computer can be classed as a Raspberry Pi clone and is powered by an SenaryTech SN3680 processor with four ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores. Featuring Imagination GE9920 graphics, a neural processing unit for up to 6.75 TOPS performance, and a Cortex-M3 real-time core, with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 16GB eMMC flash.

Other features include 4 x USB ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a 40-pin GPIO header, a USB Type-C port for power, and two micro HDMI ports. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet for the Banana Pi BPI-M6 mini PC, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. Banana Pi has also confirmed that they will be providing Android and Linux images for the board sometime in the future although a specific date has not yet been confirmed.

Banana Pi mini PC Raspberry Pi clone

“The VideoSmart VS680 is the fastest IoT processor in AI benchmark rankings, beating Qualcomm QCS605 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus processors, but the usefulness of the list is questionable as processors such as Amlogic A311D and Rockchip RK3566 are shown to be or be tested without an AI accelerator despite having one. While I could not find a Linux tree for the VS680, there’s some activity in the Linux kernel mailing list.”

As more information on worldwide availability, pricing and specifications are released for the Banana Pi BPI-M6 Raspberry Pi clone mini PC we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software





