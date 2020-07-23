Geeky Gadgets

Raspberry Pi 4 3D printed micro tower PC case

Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts with access to a 3D printer may be interested in this neat little micro tower case created by Christiaan Lefering, specifically for the latest and most powerful Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC. Everything you need to create your very own has been kindly published to the Thingiverse website

“Micro Tower Case for the Raspberry Pi 4 – 2Gb / 4GB / 8GB Models. This Micro Tower Case is designed for the Raspberry Pi 4 Models in combination with big heatsinks, Max room height from the Raspberry PCB (when installed to the case) to the top of the casing is 70mm.”

Hardware required for the build, in addition to a 3D printer capable of printing PET(G), ABS, PLA or ASA include :

• 8x M2.5 – 8mm Socket Cap Bolts or Screws – For the Side Panels
• 8x M2.5 – 6mm Socket Cap Bolts or Screws – For the Side Panel Filters or Window
• 4x M2.5 – 10mm Socket Cap Bolts or Screws – For the Stands
• 4x M2.5 – 16mm Socket Cap Bolts or Screws – For the Raspberry Pi + ICE Tower
• 4x M2.5 – 8mm Socket Cap Bolts or Screws – For the Raspberry Pi

Source : Adafruit : Thingiverse

