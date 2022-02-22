16mp Raspberry Pi camera module $15 with Sony IMX519 sensor

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested to know the team from Arducam have taken their 16 megapixel Raspberry Pi camera module to Indiegogo. The campaign offers a chance to own the high resolution autofocus camera module at a discounted price saving 38% off the recommended retail price.

The open source camera features a Sony IMX519 sensor and is capable of capturing images at resolutions of 4656 x 3496 pixels. Video can be captured at 1080p at 30 frames per second or 720p at 60 frames per second. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $15 or £11 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Raspberry Pi camera module

“Based on the 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor, this new camera module gives all Raspberry Pi hackers every bit of power they need to build future-proof projects. We gave this camera the classic V1/V2 form-factor so you can add hassle-free upgrades to your existing projects, or build new applications with the best flexibility on cameras. With the same camera tuning algorithms from the foundation, this module beats the Raspberry Pi HQ camera in every aspect. (sharpness/saturation/exposure/etc.) We want it to help push the Raspberry Pi and embedded ML/MV forward, everything about this camera will be truly open source.”

With the assumption that the crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the project review the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the , jump over to the official crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

