StereoPi V2 open source dual Raspberry Pi camera connector

Following on from the launch of the Raspberry Pi open source stereoscopic camera board, a second generation version will soon be available from the Crown Supply website offering both Bluetooth 5.0 BLE and wireless connectivity as well as an advanced power system. Development of the second-generation board has been made possible thanks to early backers and thanks to the launch of the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, as developers have a wealth of new features to introduce in the second generation StereoPi V2 board.

“With the new SoC module from Broadcom, you have up to twice the speed in your OpenCV Computer Vision and DNN applications! And the fast DDR4 memory will add more speed to your memory-intensive applications (e.g. video capture and processing). Fast two-band Wi-Fi! No more USB dongle – you have a tested solution with brilliant drivers. Working as both an Access Point and Client, this option gives you more freedom on your wireless connectivity.

Hey, drone makers! Did you know you can use an external antenna now? This is a big deal for your long-range FPV solutions (like WiFibroadcast, OpenHD, etc.)! Choose an appropriate antenna to get the working range you need. Ah, and maybe WiFi boosters… You know what we mean, right? Using the new CM4 wireless management features, you can physically power down your WiFi or Bluetooth through the software! Thanks to multifunctional GPIOs, introduced with the CM4, you can both power on/ off onboard wireless devices, and indicate their status by LED. We added BT and WiFi LEDs on board for your convenience, so you can monitor the wireless status.”

To register your interest and be notified when the StereoPi V2 is available jump over to the official project page on the Crowd Supply website by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply

