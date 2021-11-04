Raspberry Pi Build HAT lets you combine LEGO and code together

Recently the Raspberry Pi Foundation launch their latest Raspberry Pi accessory in the form of a handy Raspberry Pi Build HAT that allows you to combine LEGO Technic motors and sensors with Raspberry Pi computers. Providing a great way to engage in creative learning experiences. The Build HAT is part of a new collaboration between Raspberry Pi and LEGO Education to increase the reach of STEAM learning.

Priced at $25 the new Raspberry Pi Build HAT is now available to purchase and connects to the 40-pin GPIO header on the range of mini PC computers and can be used to control up to four LEGO Technic motors and sensors from the LEGO Education SPIKE Portfolio. The Build HAT supports all 40-pin GPIO Raspberry Pi boards, including Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi Zero.

“We’re really thrilled about the possibilities this new team-up will bring, as is the LEGO Education team. “We are excited to work with Raspberry Pi to provide tools for students, teachers and makers all over the world to expand their creative digital skills and discover hands-on learning experiences,” said Andrew Sliwinski, Head of Product Experience, LEGO Education. The LEGO Technic motors are really powerful. And like most motors, to drive them you’ll need an external 7.5V power supply. Fortunately, the Build HAT isn’t the only new product we are launching today: we’ve also created a brand-new power supply for the Build HAT that’s reliable, rugged, and perfect for making the most of those motors.”

Raspberry Pi Build HAT demonstrated

“The cool design of the Build HAT means that all the components are on the bottom, leaving room on the top of the board for LEGO Minifigures to hitch a ride, or for a mini breadboard. You can connect the HAT directly to your Raspberry Pi with the attached header, using 9mm spacers to ensure a stable fit, or you can add an extra-tall header to keep the unused GPIO pins accessible. Whichever method you choose, make sure you position the Build HAT the right way round when installing it on your Raspberry Pi!”

Source : RPiF

