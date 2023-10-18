Designing the new Raspberry Pi 5 POE+ HAT

The Raspberry Pi has been a game-changer in the world of single-board computers, offering a low-cost, high-performance solution for hobbyists, educators, and professionals alike. The latest iteration of this innovative device, the Raspberry Pi 5, has brought with it a new addition to its line of hardware accessories: the Raspberry Pi 5 POE+ HAT. This device is designed to provide both power and network connectivity to the Raspberry Pi over a single cable, eliminating the need for a separate power supply.

Senior Principal Hardware Engineer Dominic Plunkett and Raspberry Pi founder Eben Upton discussed the design and functionality of the Raspberry Pi POE+ HATs, explaining the evolution of the hardware across three generations. The most recent version, the POE+ HAT for Raspberry Pi 5, offers a highly efficient conversion on a board with a minimal L-shaped footprint. This design allows it to fit neatly inside the case for Raspberry Pi 5, even with its integrated fan.

New Raspberry Pi 5 POE+ HAT

The Raspberry Pi 5 mini PC is a powerful device with impressive specifications. Inside, it houses a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, complete with cryptography extensions, 512KB per-core L2 caches, and a 2MB shared L3 cache. The VideoCore VII GPU supports OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2, offering robust graphics capabilities.

The Raspberry Pi 5 also boasts dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output with HDR support, a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder, and LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM, with 4GB and 8GB SKUs available at launch. It includes dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for connectivity.

Storage is provided via a microSD card slot, which supports hig”h-speed SDR104 mode. The device also features two USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation, and two USB 2.0 ports. For network connectivity, it offers Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support that requires the separate PoE+ HAT.

Pi 5 mini PC

Features and specifications of the Raspberry Pi 5

2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU

VideoCore VII GPU, supporting OpenGL ES 3.1, Vulkan 1.2

Dual 4Kp60 HDMI® display output

4Kp60 HEVC decoder

Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi®

Bluetooth 5.0 / Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

High-speed microSD card interface with SDR104 mode support

2 × USB 3.0 ports, supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation

2 × USB 2.0 ports

Gigabit Ethernet, with PoE+ support (requires separate PoE+ HAT, coming soon)

2 × 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers

PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals

Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin GPIO header

Real-time clock

Power button

The Raspberry Pi 5 also includes two 4-lane MIPI camera/display transceivers, a PCIe 2.0 x1 interface for fast peripherals (which requires a separate M.2 HAT or other adapter), and 5V/5A DC power via USB-C, with Power Delivery support. It also maintains the Raspberry Pi standard 40-pin header, a real-time clock (RTC) powered from an external battery, and a power button.

The new Raspberry Pi 5 POE+ HAT is a testament to the ongoing innovation and development in the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. By providing power and network connectivity over a single cable, it simplifies the setup process and reduces clutter, while maintaining the performance and versatility that Raspberry Pi users have come to expect. As the Raspberry Pi continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see what other enhancements and accessories will be introduced to further enhance this versatile mini PC.

Image Source: Raspberry Pi



