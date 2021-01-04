Raspberry Pi industrial 5G/4G shield with ESD protection

AKARI has created a new industrial 5G/4G shield with ESD protection using the Raspberry Pi mini PC. Although the system supports a range of mini PC systems including Pi Zero, Jetson Nano, Pi 3B, Pi 4B and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $69 or £52 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the AKARI 5G campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the AKARI 5G Raspberry Pi project watch the promotional video below.

“This multifunctional Raspberry Pi expansion board could allow all users to have more creative ideas and more flexible expansion ways. The best thing is that it can support 5G, 4G or Neural Compute Stick, almost the highest compatibility of Raspberry Pi on market!”

The integrated coin-battery-powered “Real Time Clock” (RTC) module, helps keeps time precise even when the power is off, or the battery removed. While the build-in relay module and digital input (also reserve dry contacts and wet contacts) Digital Input /Digital Output.

“We understand that 5G hasn’t covered all over the world yet, but we still provide all users the option of 5G. Except for 5G, we also reserve 4G option for you to use. We designed the expansion board as “Base board” to let users freely connect different modules without the limitation of the GPIO pins position! (Eg. Easily connect to CSI camera port.)”

