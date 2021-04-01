Geeky Gadgets

Raspberry Pi Pico programmed using Arduino IDE

Raspberry Pi Pico Arduino IDEIf you are interested in learning how to program the new Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller, recently launched by the Raspberry Pi Foundation and now available to purchase priced at just $5. You may be interested in a new tutorial published to the Hackster.io website this week guiding you through how to program the Raspberry Pi Pico using the Arduino IDE interface.

“From controlling appliances to operating a light display, Raspberry Pi Pico puts the technology that underpins countless everyday operations into your hands. Programmable in C and MicroPython, Pico is adaptable to a vast range of applications and skill levels, and getting started is as easy as dragging and dropping a file. More experienced users can take advantage of Raspberry Pi Pico’s rich peripheral set, including SPI, I2C, and eight Programmable I/O (PIO) state machines for custom peripheral support.”

The Raspberry Pi Pico is equipped with a RP2040 chip featuring a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with 264KB internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash. A wide range of flexible I/O options includes I2C, SPI, and — uniquely — Programmable I/O (PIO). These support endless possible applications for this small and affordable package.

