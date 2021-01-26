Rare Toshiba typewriter types in Japanese, Chinese and English

A strange looking but very rare Japanese typewriter has been demonstrated over on the Typewriter Collector YouTube channel Providing a glimpse at one of Toshiba’s typewriters first released back in the 1940s, and is capable of typing in English, Japanese and Chinese. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about this strange looking typewriter.

“In 1940, Toshiba produced a new kind of index typewriter, featuring a large horizontal cylinder featuring 1172 Japanese and Chinese characters. This system remained in production until 1954”

Types in Japanese, Chinese + English – Toshiba Typewriter Model BW-2112 – Serial no. 7227442

“Each horizontal strip shows a linear index of the characters that fitted on the type strip behind it. The character is selected by rotating the cylinder and shifting it horizontally so that the necessary character is selected with the index pointer. When the print key is depressed, the type strip is pushed upwards from the cylinder, and the type hammer swings to the center to print the character onto the paper.”

Source : Adafruit : Typewriter Collector : Virtual Typewriter Museum : Laughing Squid

