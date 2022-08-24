Range Rover SV Carmel Edition costs $345,000

The new Range Rover SV Carmel Edition will launch in the USA and this bespoke SUV will cost a massive $345,000.

Just 17 units of the car will be made and they will only be available in North America, the car will come with an exclusive Satin Bronze paint job and will feature an exclusive interior.

JaguarLand Rover North America revealed the Ultra-Exclusive Range Rover SV Carmel Edition at Range Rover House last evening before a group of VIP guests. Set along a cove on the Pacific Ocean, the modernist home provided the ideal background to reveal the Carmel Edition and establishes a base of respite and a host of curated luxury experiences throughout Monterey Car Week. Influenced by the beauty of nature, the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition’s unique specification is inspired by the landscape found along the coastline and coves around Carmel, California. The SV Bespoke personalization team chose an exclusive Bespoke Satin Bronze exterior, with SV 23” Diamond Turned wheels finished in Dark Grey Gloss with matching Satin Bronze inserts. Inside the vehicle, a duo tone Near-Aniline leather interior features Liberty Blue front seats with Caraway contrast rear seats. Luxurious details are found throughout the cabin of the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition. The four-seat SV Signature Suite is the pinnacle of design and luxury. It is centered around an elegant front-to-rear console that runs the full length of the cabin and accommodates an electrically powered Club Table, electrically deployable cupholders and an integrated refrigerator with SV-etched Dartington Crystal glassware. Additional interior elements include Gloss White ceramic controls and Satin White ceramic finishers with embossed mosaic.

You can find out more details about the new Range Rover SV Carmel over at Land Rover.

Source Land Rover

