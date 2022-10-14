TerraMaster U4-423 compact 4 Bay rackmount NAS

TerraMaster has introduced its new compact U4-423 4 Bay rackmount NAS this month announcing it’s availability from worldwide partners from $799. The NAS supports TerraMaster CloudSync and TerraSync which provides secure and convenient multi-platform file access, sharing and synchronization solutions and is powered by an Intel Celeron N5105/N5095 quad-core processor and equipped with two 2.5 GbE interfaces.

“The U4-423 supports rich RAID types, which can be selected based on your data access and data protection level requirements. Hot Spare can be configured for the disk array and any of the following array types can be chosen according to the number of hard disks: Single, RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10. To reduce the risk of material loss and ensure important materials are kept, the U4-423 supports online capacity expansion and online migration of RAID array.”

“Superior storage technology and optimized snapshot technology are the cornerstones of the Btrfs file system, which is what TerraMaster’s U4-423 relies on for advanced data protection, the prevention of data corruption, and minimal maintenance expenses. This file system promotes high data integrity while promoting flexibility and efficiency in the areas of data protection and recovery. The btrfs file system features data recovery capabilities at the file or folder level for faster data recovery and greater flexibility for businesses.”

“TerraMaster iSCSI supports VMware vSphere and Windows Hyper-V virtualization storage solutions. The simple management interface enhances working efficiency and optimizes calculation efficiency, as well as facilitating the shunt of storage operations.”

