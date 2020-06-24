Assetto Corsa Competizione racing simulator lands on Xbox and PlayStation

The Assetto Corsa Competizione sports car racing simulator developed by Italian video game developer Kunos Simulazioni, the makers of Assetto Corsa, has this week arrived on the Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Assetto Corsa Competizione allows palyers to race against AI offline or against other players online. Modes include offline career, custom championship, custom races and special events gameplay modes as well as online multiplayer.

Other features include Free Practice, Hot Lap, Superpole, Hot Stint, Quick Race (one race up to one hour), Sprint Race Weekend (with up to two practice, two qualifying sessions and two races up to one hour in length) and Endurance Race Weekend (with up to two practice, four qualifying sessions and a top-ten superpole, as well as one or two races each one to twenty-four hours in length). Races can be saved and resumed mid-session in offline modes.

“Born from KUNOS Simulazioni’s long-term experience in recreating top-grade driving simulations, Assetto Corsa Competizione allows you to feel the real atmosphere of the GT3 championship, competing against official drivers, teams, cars & circuits reproduced in-game with the highest level of accuracy ever achieved on console. Using sophisticated mathematical models, the engine carefully simulate tyre grip, aerodynamic impact, engine parameters, suspensions and electronics systems that determine vehicle balance, as well as the influence of mechanical damage on the car’s drivability. Sprint, Endurance and Spa 24 Hours races come to life with an incredible level of realism, in both single and multiplayer modes. Offering photorealistic weather conditions and graphics, night races, motion capture animations, it’s a new standard in terms of driving realism and immersion. There’s no better time than now to #beACC.”

Source : Major Nelson

