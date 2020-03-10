RaceBox “ultimate” drag meter and lap timer

Race Box has created the “ultimate” drag metre and lap timer capable of providing 99.5% accuracy compared to official timing gear thanks to its GPS, wireless connectivity, internal storage and companion mobile application. Launched via Kickstarter this week the project has already nearly raised its required pledge goal still 51 days remaining. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about the drag metre and lap timer which is now on Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from $149.

Features of the Race Box drag meter and lap timer :

– Measuring 0-100km/h acceleration, how fast you take the notorious ¼ mile or laps on your favorite race circuit has never been easier. And it’s just a press of a button away.

– RaceBox uses latest generation GPS with support for GPS, Glonass, Galileo and BeiDou satellites. This provides an outstanding accuracy and positioning – as low as 15cm running on the internal antenna and mounted on the windshield. Combined with the purpose-built hardware RaceBox has mind-blowing performance – over 99.5% measurement accuracy to a hundred of a second, compared to official lap/drag timing equipment.

– Load a predefined track from our database – over 2000 race tracks all around the world with splits, start/finish lines, different configurations and more. Or create your own custom track/configuration with as much as 4 split lines.

– While driving you will be presented with current lap and lap time for it, your live speed, last and best times and pop-ups for every point that you cross with the difference from your best time in the session.

– All that information is perfectly arranged and balanced and the UI features big, easily readable text and numbers, with the most important bits, like sector times, even popping up in color. Just glance at it and never again lose focus searching for the information that you need, missing your perfect racing line.

– Use our “Predictive Mode” that uses advanced self-learning algorithm, similar to artificial intelligence, which studies your driving patterns, improving itself with every lap and predicting your time on the fly.

Source : Kickstarter

