Quiet PC DB4i Silent Cube mini PC from $999

The DB4i Silent Cube mini PC come supplied with Windows 10 and its cases constructed from aluminium with a choice of two motherboards in the form of either the ASUS ROG STRIX B360-I GAMING or the Gigabyte GA-Z390I-AORUS PRO WiFi. The DB4i is configurable with either a 160W NanoPSU or with the ZF240 240W PSU. Both options are totally fanless and therefore do not generate any noise.

Connections on the rear of the Z390 mini PC you include 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (red), 1x USB 3.1 gen2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.1 gen1 (blue), 1x Displayport, 1x HDMI, LAN port, 2x USB 3.1 gen1 (blue), SMA antenna connectors (2T2R), 5x audio jacks and S/PDIF Out. While the B360 include Displayport, HDMI, 2x USB 2.0 (black), 1x USB 3.1 (blue), 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, LAN, 2x USB 3.1 (red), Wi-Fi and BT, Optical out and 5x Audio jacks.

“Streacom’s ST-DB4 Fanless Chassis is unlike any other chassis around, it offers fanless CPU cooling all enclosed in what can only be described as a work of art! The whole chassis is bisymmetrical, so it looks the same no matter what angle you look at it. The extruded aluminium 13mm thick side panels have been CNC’d to blend perfectly together with the end result being one of pure beauty!”

“The image below gives a top down view of the DB4i Silent Cube with the black perspex top panel removed, showing how the PC will look once components have been installed. The PC in the image consists of the ZF240 PSU, a M.2 SSD with standard CPU heatpipe cooling. Due to the orientation of the motherboard the ports are on the bottom of the chassis. The only downside to this is that it is not the most practical if you need to insert any USB devices on a regular basis, we therefore recommend an external USB hub to make attaching/removing USB devices a breeze.”

Features of the Quiet PC DB4i Silent Cube mini PC :

– Streacom’s beautiful DB4 chassis

– Fully built silent PC, configurable to your exact requirements

– 100% fanless design gives zero noise and no dust build-up

– We build to your specification and deliver within 7 days

– Clean Build Promise and original OS+drivers supplied on DVDs

– Two year warranty with open-case policy

For more information and for full specifications on the passively cooled Quiet PC DB4i Silent Cube jump over to the Quiet PC website.

Source : QPC : Fanless Tech

