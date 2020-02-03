Magic Plate tilting quick release camera plate

Magic Plate is a new quick release camera plate created by the development team at Silence Corner founded by a mechanical engineer and photography enthusiast. The Magic Plate allows you to quickly switch between portrait and landscape mode without the need to remove the plate from the bullhead. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the lightweight camera plate which is now available to back by a Kickstarter with early-bird pledges available from $60 or roughly £46.

The Magic Plate quick release camera plate is compatible with the Peak Design Capture Clip v3 and most Arca systems.

Features of the Magic Plate :

– Don’t need to remove it from the Ballhead

– Just press the Magic Release Button to tilt the camera

– You can quickly switch between vertical and horizontal mode

– This is The lightest solution ever for portrait (vertical) mode

– When you want to compose your photos vertically, you will tilt your ballhead

– It is difficult to adjust the ballhead freely.

– Perhaps buying L-brackets is a solution.

– Because of its size and weight, you may consider not to use it.

– It may make the battery cover blocked and the use of the shutter release cable influenced.

– We want to provide a better solution for you so that’s why we started this marvelous project.

– Just press the Magic Button to unlock and flip the camera

– You can switch to the portrait mode easily.

– All you need to do is tighten the Lock Handle to fix the camera

– The Magic Plate will allow you to release exposure in silence corner.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals