Air Shoe quick-drying sneaker with multiple-layer shock absorption

Air Shoe is a unique combination of sandal, casual sneaker and water explorer footwear. Providing a unique solution that allows you to not only wade in water but also explore city streets in comfort. Why carry three different pairs of shoes when one stylish shoe allows you to explore the beach, city and travel in style. Early access pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $46 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We have developed a beautiful product that provides a “running naked” feeling of pleasure! With “cyclone” shock absorption and automatic exhaust black technology, wearing these super cool air shoes feels like not wearing anything at all. Countless small and large exhaust holes, combined with the use of ice silk quick-drying technology for the fabric, and the new “cyclone” shock absorption technology.”

“This is a pair of running shoes that allow you to feel your feet “breathing”. All this is inseparable from the invention of the multi-stage “cyclone” shock absorption system. When people are walking or running, the airflow quickly gathers through the hollow ring holes to form a powerful updraft swirl.”

Assuming that the Air Shoe funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Air Shoe quick drying sneaker project play the promotional video below.

“At this time, the sole is like installing “energy rings” that assist in rebounding, like springs, realizing high-elastic cushioning and effectively relieving the pressure generated during walking. The large area groove design on the sole of the shoe allows the air flow in the air cushion to slowly release the pressure by flowing outwards, providing a comfortable and cushioning effect, and effectively dispersing the pressure on the body.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical overview for the quick drying sneaker, jump over to the official Air Shoe crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

