Quibi streaming service launches April 6th 2020

The new Quibi streaming service Will be officially launching early next month and available from April 6th, 2020 offering a subscription streaming service for short form video development exclusively from mobile phones. Quibi chief executive Meg Whitman explains a little more about what the services and what it’s not. “We’re not Facebook Watch. We’re not Snapchat. We’re not Instagram TV. We’re not YouTube. We’re Quibi, and it’s not denigrating those platforms at all … but we’re staking out a premium position relative to those,”

The Quibi streaming service starts from $4.99 a month with adverts or and $7.99 a month without adverts. A free two-week trial will be available after launch but if you sign up before its launch on April 6th you will receive a 90 day free trial. The streaming service will be available on Android and iOS devices using the companion application which is currently available to pre-order.

50 titles will be available at launch and Quibi explained that it will release a further 175 original shows and 8,500 episodes, all 10 minutes or less during the first year after launch. For more information and pre-ordering options jump over to the Quibi website.

“Got a few minutes? That’s all you need to be entertained, informed and inspired. Launching this April, Quibi will present fresh content from today’s top talent—one quick bite at a time. Get ready to make any moment extraordinary with incredible storytelling delivered right to your phone. From daily essentials to breakout shows, the next chapter will always be waiting. Quibi Insiders get exclusive content, access to news, trailers, and more. Trust us, you won’t want to miss out.”

Source : Quibi

