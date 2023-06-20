Quantum cryptography connection created by Blueshift

Blueshift Memory Ltd., a company based in Cambridge, has been making exciting things happen since it was created in 2016. It’s known for something called the ‘Cambridge Architecture’. This is a special kind of memory storage that’s great at handling really big amounts of data quickly. It’s very useful for tasks that need a lot of computing power, like AI or virtual reality, because it can access stored memory super fast – a thousand times faster, to be precise.

Now, Blueshift is teaming up with another company called Crypta Labs Ltd. from Oxford. Crypta Labs has come up with a special tool for making data encryption stronger, which is called a Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG). The idea is that Blueshift will use Crypta Labs’ tool within its ‘Cambridge Architecture’ to make its data storage even more secure.

Peter Marosan, who started Blueshift and is also its chief tech guy, said that their computer design already has strong security built into it. But by working with Crypta Labs, they’re adding an extra layer of protection that uses the rules of quantum physics. That means the data in the memory storage is coded and can only be decoded by a specific type of processor. Basically, they’re combining the worlds of quantum computing and regular computer memory technology.

Quantum Optics Module

Crypta Labs has developed a unique Quantum Optics Module (QOM) as part of their QRNG solution. Blueshift plans to use this within its own tech.

Blueshift also got a grant last year to work on a special AI module for computer vision, based on the same ‘Cambridge Architecture’. It includes a part designed by another tech company called Codasip.

From Crypta Labs’ side, they’re thrilled to be working with Blueshift. According to Jose Garcia Coello, their chief scientist, a key part of data encryption is random numbers. But many random numbers used today aren’t really random because they’re made by a system. This can make them vulnerable to attacks. That’s why Crypta Labs uses light particles to generate truly random numbers. They’re looking forward to adding this secure tech to Blueshift’s data storage.

In short, Blueshift Memory and Crypta Labs are joining forces to make data storage safer and faster, combining their innovative tech in new ways.

What is Quantum cryptography?

Quantum cryptography is a method of secure communication that leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to protect data. The most well-known application of quantum cryptography is quantum key distribution (QKD), which is a way to share secret keys securely between two parties.

QKD operates based on a key property of quantum mechanics: any measurement of a quantum system can disturb the system. In the context of QKD, if an eavesdropper tries to intercept and measure the quantum keys, their action would inevitably cause a disturbance in the system. This disturbance can be detected by the legitimate users, who will know that their secure key has been compromised and can then abandon it.

One of the most common QKD protocols is the BB84 protocol, proposed by Charles Bennett and Gilles Brassard in 1984. In this protocol, the sender (often called Alice) sends quantum bits (qubits) to the receiver (often called Bob) using different polarization states of photons, while an eavesdropper (usually named Eve) attempts to measure these qubits.

Because of the laws of quantum mechanics, Eve can’t measure the quantum state without disturbing it, which Alice and Bob can detect. If there’s no eavesdropping, Alice and Bob can use this shared key to encrypt and decrypt messages, confident in the knowledge that their communication is secure.

This level of security is unachievable with traditional cryptographic methods, making quantum cryptography a highly promising technology for secure communications in an era of ever-increasing cybersecurity threats.

Source : eeNews



