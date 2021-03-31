First retail IBM quantum computer headed to Cleveland Clinic



This week IBM has announced a 10 year partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, which will be receiving the very first retail IBM quantum computer in the form of the IBM Q System One is a 53-qubit quantum computer, with the aim of “transforming medicine.”

“The Discovery Accelerator will serve as the “technology foundation” for Cleveland Clinic’s new Global Center for Pathogen Research & Human Health. Over the next decade, researchers will use IBM’s cloud, robotics and quantum computing tech to remotely design and synthesise molecules, analyze the molecular features in viral and bacterial genomes to boost drug discovery, and break down and potentially obtain deeper insights from structured and unstructured data at a faster rate than ever.”

“Through this innovative collaboration, we have a unique opportunity to bring the future to life,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic. “These new computing technologies can help revolutionize discovery in the life sciences. The Discovery Accelerator will enable our renowned teams to build a forward-looking digital infrastructure and help transform medicine, while training the workforce of the future and potentially growing our economy.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has spawned one of the greatest races in the history of scientific discovery – one that demands unprecedented agility and speed,” said Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBM. “At the same time, science is experiencing a change of its own – with high performance computing, hybrid cloud, data, AI, and quantum computing, being used in new ways to break through long-standing bottlenecks in scientific discovery. Our new collaboration with Cleveland Clinic will combine their world-renowned expertise in healthcare and life sciences with IBM’s next-generation technologies to make scientific discovery faster, and the scope of that discovery larger than ever.”

“Quantum will make the impossible possible, and when the Governor and I announced the Cleveland Innovation District earlier this year, this was the kind of innovative investment I hoped it would advance,” said Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of InnovateOhio. “A partnership between these two great institutions will put Cleveland, and Ohio, on the map for advanced medical and scientific research, providing a unique opportunity to improve treatment options for patients and solve some of our greatest healthcare challenges.”

Source : Cleveland Clinic : Engadget

