Qualcomm XR1 AR Smart Viewer reference design unveiled (Video)

Qualcomm has announced that it is launching a new reference design for AR glasses, the Qualcomm XR1 AR Smart Viewer.

The Qualcomm XR1 AR Smart Viewer is designed to work with your computer or smartphone and it will come with a range of features.

“The Snapdragon XR1 AR smart viewer marks a new chapter for our reference design portfolio and a big step in the evolution of AR viewers,” said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “AR simple viewers showcased viewers as an accessory to a smartphone. Now, AR smart viewers allow us to move some processing to the glass, to expand the possibilities of use cases, applications and immersion – this reference design is the first step in our roadmap to help scale the AR industry.”

You can find out more details about the new Qualcomm XR1 AR Smart Viewer over at Qualcomm at the link below.

Source Qualcomm

