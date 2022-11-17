Qualcomm Snapdragon AR2 platform unveiled

Yesterday we heard about the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and now Qualcomm has unveiled its latest Augmented Reality platform, the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR2 which is designed for AR glasses.

Devices using the new Snapdragon AR2 platform are being developed by a range of manufacturers including Lenovo, LG, Nreal, OPPO, Pico, QONOQ, Rokid, Sharp, TCL, Vuzix and Xiaomi.

During Snapdragon Summit 2022, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. revealed the Snapdragon® AR2 Gen 1 Platform, which delivers groundbreaking AR technology that will unlock a new generation of sleek, highly capable glasses. The Company built Snapdragon AR2 from the ground up to revolutionize the headworn glass form factor and usher in a new era of spatial computing experiences for the real-world/metaverse mix.

Purpose-built for AR: To help create the thinnest possible, high-performance AR glass, we have built a multi-chip distributed processing architecture combined with customized IP blocks. The main processor occupies a 40% smaller2 PCB area on glass and the overall platform delivers 2.5x better AI performance while consuming 50% less power to help achieve AR glasses that consume <1W power. This enables rich AR experiences on glasses that can be comfortably worn for extended periods of time and meet the demands of both consumers and enterprise use cases.

You can find out more details about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon AR2 over at the Qualcomm website at the link below.

Source Qualcomm





