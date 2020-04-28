Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ unveiled, charge 35% faster than previous Quick Charge

Qualcomm has announced its new quick charge feature, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ and it will be available in smartphones with the Snapdragon 765 and 765G mobile processors.

This new Quick Charge 3+ is designed to provide improved charging and it can charge form 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes, this is 35% faster than their previous quick charge.

Today Qualcomm Technologies introduced Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ Technology, our latest addition to the Quick Charge family, the biggest fast-charging ecosystem in the world with 1000+ accessories and devices worldwide. With Quick Charge 3+’s faster charging and affordability, there’s now the opportunity to enrich lives around the world with the convenience of Quick Charge technology.

Quick Charge 3+ will be available first on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 & Snapdragon 765G, followed by other new Snapdragon platforms across tiers in 2020. Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Lite Zoom, powered by the Snapdragon 765G, is the world’s first smartphone with both Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge 3+ charging technology.

