QNAP nConnect remote access for QNAP NAS

QNAP has this week announced a partnership with NKN to provide the nConnect remote access solution for QNAP NAS worldwide to its customers. Built on the latest Web3.0 technology and powered by NKN’s unique global mesh networking infrastructure, nConnect offers an alternative to existing network attached solutions that rely heavily on public IP addresses. QNAP nConnect remote provides a secure connection with full speed while preventing malicious attacks with just a single local IP address.

QNAP nConnect remote access

nConnect can be downloaded directly from the official QTS App Center by following the link below. Features of nConnect include:

– Universal Compatible – When we say we are borderless and without boundaries, we mean it in all means: nConnect supports both TCP and UDP transmission, every application of yours will work seamlessly over nConnect.

– One Connection – NKN’s network of up to 30,000 servers in more than 40 countries guarantees high quality nConnect tunneling nodes are always available – and all access are done by one connection.

– Secure – Access your files and services from anywhere at anytime – even if your home/office servers or devices is behind a router/gateway/firewall.

– Fast – For premium paid services, highest quality nConnect tunneling servers are engaged to ensure a faster speed and reduce net latency by aggregating multiple concurrent paths.

“We are thrilled to join hands with QNAP.” Said Bruce Li, Co-Founder of NKN. “We are certain that our strong expertise in secure networking matches well to QNAP’s revolutionary vision of NAS being more than just a simple storage. As two companies committed to innovation and creating customer focused solutions, we are excited about the many advantages such a collaboration can offer to the market.”

Source : QNAP : QTS App Center

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals