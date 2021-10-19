QNAP TBS-464 portable NASbook SSD optimized NAS

QNAP has today introduced a new compact TBS-464 NASbook SSD optimized NAS powered by an Intel Celeron N5105/ N5095 quad-core processor with burst capabilities up to 2.9 GHz supported by 8GB DDR4 memory. The QNAP TBS-464 is equipped with dual 2.5GbE ports and USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports for accelerating file transfer and versatile applications in a mobile device. The TBS-464 is a thin, B5-sized device that measures just 1.18 x 9.06 x 6.50 inches in size and weighs just 740g.

The QNAP TBS-464 NASbook provides two M.2 NVMe SSD slots and supports HybridMount for creating hybrid cloud storage environments, has up to two 4K HDMI 2.0 outputs, media transcoding capabilities, and includes the KoiMeeter app for enabling video conferencing and wireless presentations for small businesses and remote workers.

The QNAP TBS-464 NASbook runs the QTS 5 operating system and features the ability to lay back media on a TV/monitor via two HDMI 2.0 outputs at up to 4K @60Hz and its storage capacity can be expanded by connecting TL and TR storage expansion enclosures.

QNAP TBS-464 NASbook

“The TBS-464 NASbook packs serious performance and complete business applications into a tiny, portable frame. By seamlessly integrating cloud storage spaces, the TBS-464 provides the combined advantages of portability and storage flexibility to boost the abilities of modern offices and studios,” said Joseph Ching, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “With the ability to locally cache cloud-based files on the TBS-464, users can enjoy access speeds as if they were working within a LAN environment.”

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals