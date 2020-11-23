QNAP TVS-h1288X and TVS-h1688X ZFS NAS



QNAP has introduced two new network attacks storage solutions in the form of the TVS-h1288X-W1250-16G and TVS-h1688X-W1250-32G offering systems powered by Intel Xeon W-1250 6 cores/12 threads 3.3 GHz processor (burst up to 4.7 GHz). As well as featuring hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps drive bays, 2x M.2 22110/2280 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD ports, 2x 10GBASE-T ports (10 GbE/1 GbE), 4x 2.5 GbE RJ45 ports (2.5 GbE/1 GbE), 3x PCIe Gen 3 expansion slots (Slot 1 pre-installed with a dual-port 10GBASE-T NIC), 1x HDMI 1.4b output, 1x 3.5 mm dynamic microphone jack, 1x 3.5 mm line out jack, 1x built-in speaker, 1x 550 W power supply unit

Specifications of the new QNAP NAS systems include :

– TVS-h1288X-W1250-16G: 8x 3.5-inch SATA drive bays and 4x 2.5-inch SATA SSD bays, 16 GB DDR4 ECC memory (2 x 8 GB), 5x USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps ports (2 x Type-C + 3x Type-A)

– TVS-h1688X-W1250-32G: 12x 3.5-inch SATA drive bays and 4x 2.5-inch SATA SSD bays, 32 GB DDR4 ECC memory (2 x 16 GB), 6x USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps ports (2 x Type-C + 4x Type-A)

“The TVS-h1288X/TVS-h1688X provides four 2.5-inch SATA SSD bays and two M.2 NVMe Gen 3 x4 SSD bays, allowing for SSD caching to increase IOPS performance and reduce storage volume latency for databases and virtual machine applications. With the built-in dual-port 10GBASE-T network card (located in the PCIe Gen 3 x8 slot), four native 2.5 GbE ports, and the support for Port Trunking and failover, the TVS-h1288X/TVS-h1688X is perfectly paired with QNAP’s affordable managed/unmanaged 10 GbE/2.5 GbE switches to create productive, secure, and scalable business network environments.

PCIe Gen 3 x4 slots provide the ability to upgrade the core functionality of the TVS-h1288X/TVS-h1688X. Users can install two QXP-T32P Thunderbolt 3 expansion cards to connect up to four Thunderbolt-equipped workstations to achieve greater teamwork efficiency in 4K workflows, file storage, backup, and sharing. Alternatively, users can install 5 GbE/10 GbE/25 GbE/40 GbE network cards, 32 Gbps/16 Gbps Fibre Channel cards, QM2 cards to add M.2 SSDs or 10 GbE (10GBASE-T) ports, QXP storage expansion cards to connect QNAP JBOD units, or graphics cards (leveraging the 550 W power supply unit) to supercharge video editing/transcoding or enable GPU passthrough to virtual machines. The direct HDMI output supports up to 4K @30Hz, providing great benefits for creative users looking to demonstrate their work without requiring a separate computer.

Powered by the ZFS-based QuTS hero, the TVS-h1288X/TVS-h1688X supports data integrity and self-healing. Multiple RAID configurations with Triple Parity and Triple Mirror are also supported to enhance data protection. For data reduction, powerful inline data deduplication, compression, and compaction significantly reduces the overall storage footprint and improves performance. QuTS hero supports near-unlimited snapshots and versioning for enhanced data protection. The advanced block-based real-time SnapSync ensures that the primary NAS and the secondary NAS always keep the same data, providing the strongest support for nonstop business operations.”

Source : TPU : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals