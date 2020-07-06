QNAP High-Speed TS-431X3 Quad-core NAS with 10GbE SFP+ and 2.5GbE launched

QNAP has introduced a new network attached storage system to its range in the form of the QNAP TS-431X3 with four drive bays for high-capacity storage, powered by a quad-core 1.70 GHz processor supported by up to 8 GB of RAM, and featuring a 10 GbE SFP+ port to provide high bandwidth for intensive data transmission, says QNAP. The TS-431X3 supports snapshot technology and the HBS app facilitates backup to local, off-site and cloud storage, allowing users to develop a well-rounded disaster recovery plan. As well as supporting VJBOD (Virtual JBOD) technology to expand the storage space of other QNAP NAS.

Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP explains : “Providing both 10 GbE SFP+ and 2.5 GbE RJ45 connectivity, the TS-431X3 allows the flexible allocation of network resources to maximize storage usage and facilitate faster backup/disaster recovery. By supporting up to 8 GB memory, users can also run a wide range of containerized apps on the TS-431X3, ensuring a highly cost-effective solution for business IT environments”.

“Also included with the TS-431X3 are: Surveillance Station allows for building a secure surveillance system; Qsync automatically synchronizes files between NAS, mobile devices and computers; QmailAgent enables centralized management of multiple email accounts; Qfiling automates file organization; and Qsirch quickly finds needed files. Users can also download companion mobile apps to remotely access their NAS to improve work efficiency. “

– TS-431X3: Tower model; 4-bay,

– AnnapurnaLabs AL-314 quad-core 1.7 GHz processor,

– 4 GB RAM (single memory slot, expandable to 8 GB)

– hot-swappable 3.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps bays

– 1x 10 GbE SFP+ port, 1x 2.5 GbE port and 1x GbE RJ45 port

– 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports.

Source : QNAP

