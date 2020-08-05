QNAP HybridMount lets you mounting public cloud storage and file servers to your QNAP

Storage solution provider QNAP has this week introduced a way to unlock greater storage potential by mounting public cloud storage and file servers to your QNAP network attached storage. Providing users with a “streamlined and centralized file management experience for all your storage spaces” says QNAP.

QNAP HybridMount supports a variety of cloud storages services including file storage and object storage and thosew that are S3-compatible. Users can mount remote devices including servers and NAS drives using CIFS/SMB, FTP/FTPS, NFS, or WebDAV protocols. Offering a easy way to flexibly expand NAS storage capacity while enabling “single-interface management of the files on NAS, cloud storage and remote devices”. Watch the overview video below to learn more.

“HybridMount perfectly integrates NAS with mainstream cloud services and enables low-latency access to the cloud with local caching. A NAS with limited capacity can easily mount cloud storage to potentially attain near-unlimited storage capacity. No matter what cloud storage the NAS connects to, you can conveniently leverage the applications of QTS for file management and editing, and multimedia applications. The cloud capacity can flexibly be expanded when needed, providing you with greater storage expansion possibilities.”

