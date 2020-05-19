QNAP affordable 2-Bay TS-230 NAS

QNAP has launched a new affordable NAS storage solution this week in the form of the 2-Bay TS-230 NAS. The TS-230 is powered by a Realtek RTD1296 quad-core 1.4 GHz processor supported by built-in 2 GB DDR4 RAM and features one Gigabit port and supports SATA6 Gbps disk drives, AES-256 encryption, and SSD caching.

The TS-230 features intelligent QTS operating system that supports comprehensive file storage, sharing, backup, synchronization, and data protection. Users can regularly back up Windows or macOS data to the TS-230 for centralized management and file sharing, while utilizing the HBS app to back up NAS data to the cloud.

“Most users expect tech gadgets to have pragmatic functions and aesthetic designs,” said Dan Lin, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “The elegant blue TS-230 NAS sleek and stylish design not only allows it to perfectly fit into the living environment without occupying much space, but the user-friendly lightweight device also fully supports file storage, management, security, and multimedia applications. The TS-230 is an ideal budget NAS choice for personal and home usage.”

“The cooling fan uses an HDB type Sintetico bearing fan for maintaining high airflow and low noise, providing better cooling for the TS-230 to ensure constant system operation. The tool-less hard drive installation makes TS-230 setup easy even for a NAS newbie.”

TS-230 2-bay tower model :

– Realtek RTD1296 quad-core 1.4 GHz processor

– 2 GB DDR4 RAM

– Supports 3.5-inch/2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD

– 1x RJ45 Gigabit port

– 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports

– 1x USB 2.0 port

– 1x 8 cm quiet fan

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by QNAP, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : QNAP

