QNAP unveils its first 16-Port 25GbE fiber managed switch

QNAP 16-Port 25GbE fiber managed switchQNAP has this week introduced its first 16-Port 25GbE fiber managed switch providing an ideal solution for SMB Backbone Network upgrades. The new switch is equipped with sixteen 25GbE SFP28 fiber ports, one 10GBASE-T port and supports Layer 2 management via an intuitive web interface and is perfect for upgrading older networks with high-speed storage virtualization, and AI applications says QNAP.

The back QNAP QSW-M5216-1T fiber managed switch offers a bone switching capacity of 820Gbps to serve as the core switch uplink to 25GbE/100GbE Servers and NAS in server rooms, or connecting to 25GbE/100GbE switches. The 25GbE SFP28 fiber ports are backward compatible with 10GbE SFP+ and 1GbE SFP and the 10GbE RJ45 port is compliant with Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T technologies to support five networking speeds (10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps and 100Mbps).

QNAP 16-Port 25GbE fiber managed switch (QSW-M5216-1T)

“25GbE provides comparative cost advantages and compatibility in SMB server rooms for backbone networks. By delivering affordable 25GbE network transmission with flexible network interfaces and high compatibility, the QSW-M5216-1T allows small businesses to quickly upgrade to an ultra-high-speed backbone network.” said Ricky Ho, QNAP Product Manager.”

“The QSW-M5216-1T provides Layer 2 management functions (such as LACP, VLAN, ACL and LLDP) through the QNAP Switch System (QSS) with a user-friendly Web GUI for efficient network bandwidth controls and enhanced network security. With its smart cooling system, the QSW-M5216-1T works quietly to ensure high-speed network performance without generating distracting background noise. The QSW-M5216-1T also allows dynamically detecting link speeds and activities and adjusting accordingly.”

“QSW-M5216-1T: 17 ports: 16 x 25GbE SFP28 fiber ports (backward compatible with 10GbE SFP+/1GbE SFP), 1 x 10GbE RJ45 port (compliant with Multi-Gigabit NBASE-T technologies to support five networking speeds of 10Gbps, 5Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 1Gbps and 100Mbps); compliant with IEEE 802.3x and IEEE 802.3az; Auto Negotiation”

Source : QNAP

Filed Under: Hardware

