Q Acoustics new Concept loudspeaker range unveiled

Leading audio specialist Q Acoustics introduces the newest models of its award-winning series of Concept stereo and home cinema loudspeakers: Concept 30 standmount, Concept 50 floorstanding and Concept 90 centre channel. Taking cutting-edge acoustic technology and design cues pioneered in the flagship Concept 300 and 500, while also introducing new state-of-the-art audio innovations, these new models deliver truly high-end home audio performance without the high-end price tag.

Every element of acoustic innovation featured in the latest Concept range is geared towards designing the quietest cabinet possible. Unaffected by internal and external resonances, these speakers deliver focused stereo imaging, accurate audio and an extended holographic soundstage to emulate a live performance in the home.

Introduced in the original Concept speaker, the Gelcore™ cabinet construction is designed to minimise high-frequency noise. A unique design comprised of a non-setting gel sandwiched between two individual layers, this specially developed adhesive dissipates high-frequency vibrations, generated by the moving drivers, into heat to maintain a focused audio performance.

