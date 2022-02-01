Unique Puzzle Effects guitar pedals link together

Guitarists sick of fumbling on the floor with their feet for their guitar pedals during performances, might be interested in a unique range called the Puzzle Effects, designed to link together. The puzzle shaped guitar effects pedals allow you to build your very own modular pedal board using a single cable.

Arrange the guitar pedals in your preferred order and thanks to their unique linking system they will always be ready to use and in the correct place. The initial Kickstarter features 3 different pedals taking the form of the Rocket, Submarine and Buggy.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $180 or £133 (depending on current exchange rates). To learn more about the Puzzle Effects guitar pedals project view the promotional video below. If the Puzzle Effects crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022.

Rocket

“ROCKET is a manifestation of our love for JFET boosters, for their unmatched dynamic response and natural compression. We designed the circuitry of this pedal to capture the essence of these unique features of multiple applications. Also, its two active EQ bands will allow you to further sculpt your sound while preserving its soul.”

Submarine

“SUBMARINE is a delay pedal with a deep, ambient echo. It is an ideal companion for letting your creativity run wild without worrying about repeats interfering with the notes being played. Its circuitry, based around a PT2399 chip, offers a hybrid approach that retains the natural, warm characteristics of analog signal processing, while delegating only the delay management to digital. The charm of this pedal also comes from its blend potentiometer. This approach differs from the usual “mix” control and allows you to reach new and cavernous settings where the wet takes over the dry.”

Buggy guitar pedal

“BUGGY is an overdrive emulating the roaring sensation that can be produced by a big saturated amp. Its circuitry’s main feature is a “charge pump” which increases the headroom from 9V to 18V. The saturation is thus all the more dependent on the clipping phase, ensured by two rows of two diodes in series. In practice, this results in a wide range of expression as well as an extreme reactivity to the playing dynamics and volume of the guitar. This touch sensitive pedal is therefore able to adapt to your playing and enhance the harmonics of your notes, whether you’re using the neck or bridge pickup.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the guitar pedals, jump over to the official Puzzle Effects crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

