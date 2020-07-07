DrowseBuster-P pulse massager hits Kickstarter from $49

DrowseBuster-P is the world’s first pulse massager sport earbuds. Helping you boost overall health by using integrated pulse massager. Early bird pledges are now available from $49 offering a 50% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to start sometime around October 2020 and each unit comes with three sets of eartips.

“By combining the features of headphones with a massager we have developed the world’s first wireless earphones with an integrated pulse massager. The DrowseBuster-P allows you to enjoy high quality music as well as improve your overall wellbeing anywhere and at any time. By using our integrated pulse massager, DrowseBuster-P can help you safely stimulate your ears and boost your overall health. “

– Fitness – boost body performance and relieve muscle soreness

– Working -improve concentration and reduce stress

– Resting- adjust and relax the brain and activate the body’s sleep process

“The human auricle has a great number of nerve endings with connections to various organs and tissues throughout the body. These nerve endings can therefore be used as stimulation points that send positive signals to their corresponding organs and tissues. The tragus region of your ears is a hotspot of nerve endings related to brain concentration, mood, sleep and appetite. The DrowseBuster-P Bluetooth earphones were developed with an integrated pulse massager that uses modern scientific principles to target and stimulate ear-related nerve endings. When using DrowseBuster-P to listen to music, the audio signals are converted into targeted pulse stimulation of your nerve endings effectively helping you by reducing stress levels and boosting overall health.”

